Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent
Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning U.S. President Donald Trump from Twitter was the "right decision" but added the ban sets a dangerous precedent. "Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation", Dorsey said in a tweet https://bit.ly/35DO2Vu.Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 06:15 IST
Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning U.S. President Donald Trump from Twitter was the "right decision" but added the ban sets a dangerous precedent.
"Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation", Dorsey said in a tweet https://bit.ly/35DO2Vu.
ALSO READ
U.S. military to vaccinate South Korean troops in joint command
U.S. may seek to try accused killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19
Former U.S. spy Pollard arrives in Israel, newspaper says
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19 - TV station