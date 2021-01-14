Mohan Bhagwat participates in Pongal celebrations in TN, recites couplet from Tirukkural

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursdayparticipated in Pongal celebrations here and made a surpisevisit to the house of a functionary of the organisation wherehe recited a couplet from Tamil classic Tirukkural.

He also performed a 'gau puja' (cow worship).

Pongal is one of the most important festivals in theTamil calendar and ushers in the birth of the auspicious month'Thai' during which marriages are held and new businessventures initiated. It is celebrated grandly by the people.

Bhagwat taught a couplet on possession of self restraintfrom Tirukkural, authored by Tamil savant Tiruvalluvar, to agirl of the RSS functionary's family to whom he paid asurprise visit.

The RSS chief recited the Kural meaning ''the wound burntby fire may heal but not the one by the tongue.'' And the girl responded to him by quoting a couplet ongratitude from the Tamil classic.

Videos posted by a senior RSS functionary in this regardwent viral on social media.

Earlier, Bhagwat clad in dhoti and with sacred ash(vibuthi) and vermilion (kumkum) smeared on his forehead inlines with the Tamil tradition, offered prayers at SriKadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu here andparticipated in community Pongal celebrations.

He performed a gau puja (cow worship) before kickstartingthe Pongal celebrations, during his two-day visit to TamilNadu which concludes on Friday.

Bhagwat will later review the organisation's work withlocal functionaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)