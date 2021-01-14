Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohan Bhagwat participates in Pongal celebrations in TN, recites couplet from Tirukkural

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:27 IST
Mohan Bhagwat participates in Pongal celebrations in TN, recites couplet from Tirukkural

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursdayparticipated in Pongal celebrations here and made a surpisevisit to the house of a functionary of the organisation wherehe recited a couplet from Tamil classic Tirukkural.

He also performed a 'gau puja' (cow worship).

Pongal is one of the most important festivals in theTamil calendar and ushers in the birth of the auspicious month'Thai' during which marriages are held and new businessventures initiated. It is celebrated grandly by the people.

Bhagwat taught a couplet on possession of self restraintfrom Tirukkural, authored by Tamil savant Tiruvalluvar, to agirl of the RSS functionary's family to whom he paid asurprise visit.

The RSS chief recited the Kural meaning ''the wound burntby fire may heal but not the one by the tongue.'' And the girl responded to him by quoting a couplet ongratitude from the Tamil classic.

Videos posted by a senior RSS functionary in this regardwent viral on social media.

Earlier, Bhagwat clad in dhoti and with sacred ash(vibuthi) and vermilion (kumkum) smeared on his forehead inlines with the Tamil tradition, offered prayers at SriKadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu here andparticipated in community Pongal celebrations.

He performed a gau puja (cow worship) before kickstartingthe Pongal celebrations, during his two-day visit to TamilNadu which concludes on Friday.

Bhagwat will later review the organisation's work withlocal functionaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

French Labour Minister says against Carrefour takeover

Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Thursday she was against a takeover of French retailer Carrefour by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard. I am in favour of not questioning Carrefours current shareholding stru...

Walking Wounded: Injury-hit India 'A' face Australia in 'Test' of new decade

After denting the ego of mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, Ajinkya Rahanes wounded India will take no prisoners in a winners take all fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the s...

Armed forces acknowledge contributions by veterans, assure them full support

The chiefs of three Armed forces on Thursday acknowledged the contributions of the veterans and assured them full support and welfare on the Armed Forces Veterans Day. Speaking on the occasion, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS B...

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 4 to Rs 3,909 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Januar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021