Kerala CM praises Muhammed Azharuddenn feat in Mushtaq Ali trophy

Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan praised Kerala opener Muhammed Azharuddenn, whoseunbeaten 137 off 54 balls helped the state cricket team defeathosts Mumbai by eight wickets in T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Twenty six year old Azharudenn had cracked the secondfastest T20 century to defeat Mumabi by eight wickets in thecricket tourney on Wednesday.

In a Facebook Post, Vijayan said Azaharudenn had hit thecentury, facing very few balls, thus ensuring a sparklingvictory for the state.

Let him go ahead steadily in this journey and come outwith flying colours, he said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Kerala team forthe victory.

Let this victory inspire them to conquer greater heights,he added.

Chasing Mumbai's 196 for 7 wickets in 20 overs, Keralasecured 201 for the loss of two wickets in 15.5 overs.

