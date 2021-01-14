Left Menu
"Pyaar kiya to darna kya : Minister on Munde's rape charge

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:01 IST
Shiv Sena minister in MaharashtraAbdul Sattar has sought to defend his NCP cabinet colleagueDhananjay Munde, accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman,saying ''pyaar kiya to darna kya.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Sattarsaid Munde has himselfdeclared that he had been in arelationship with the complainants sister and has twochildren with her.

He (Munde) did not hide anything...'pyaar kiya todarna kya', (why fear if in love)?'' the Sena minister saidwhen asked about the charges against Munde and the BJP'sdemand for his resignation.

Munde, an NCP leader from Beed district, has deniedthe rape allegations, claiming he is being blackmailed by thewoman and her sister.

Munde (45) said the woman's claims were part of aconspiracy to blackmail him. He, however, acknowledged that hewas in a relationship with the woman's sister and has twochildren with her.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Munde said his wife,family and friends were aware of this relationship, adding thetwo kids have been accepted by his family.

Sattar said when senior BJP leader late Gopinath Mundefaced criticism over his relationship with a woman in late1990s, Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had defended the formerdeputy chief minister, saying pyaar kiya to darna kya.

Asked about the charge that Dhananjay Munde did notdisclose personal details in his election affidavit, Sattarsaid most leaders do so, including those from the BJP.

I have suchinformation against BJP leaders and willexpose them at (appropriate) time,'' said the Sena leader.

Sattar accused the BJP of working against the Senacandidate from Jalna in the2019 Assembly polls, leading tohis defeat at the hands of the Congress nominee.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena had fought the 2019 statepolls together, but parted ways later following differencesover power-sharing.

The Shiv Sena then joined hands with the NCP and theCongress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in November2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

