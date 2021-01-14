Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC's appeal to Cong, Left sign of desperation: Dilip Ghosh

But, the people of the state has made uptheir mind to oust this undemocratic government, Ghosh said.The Congress proposed that the TMC should merge with itinstead to put up a united fight against the BJP.If the Left Front and the Congress are genuinely anti-BJP, they should rally behind Mamata Banerjee in her fightagainst the communal and divisive politics of the saffronparty, senior TMC MP Sougata Roy had said.Speaking on the issue of TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, Ghoshsaid he is welcome to join the party.He is a very senior leader.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:19 IST
TMC's appeal to Cong, Left sign of desperation: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president DilipGhosh Thursday said TMC's appeal to Congress and the LeftFront to rally behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in herfight against the saffron party reflected desperation of theruling party apprehending imminent defeat.

Ghosh said the TMC has ''lost the plot'' even beforecommencement of the elections in the state.

''They (the TMC) can't fight us alone, and so they areseeking the help of other parties. It also proves that the BJPis the only alternative to TMC,'' he said.

His comments came in the backdrop of the TMC making anappeal to the Congress and the Left Front to rally behindMamata Banerjee in her fight against the ''communal anddivisive'' BJP, a suggestion the two parties rejected outright.

''The TMC has lost the plot and are looking for lifeboatsto remain afloat. But, the people of the state has made uptheir mind to oust this undemocratic government'', Ghosh said.

The Congress proposed that the TMC should merge with itinstead to put up a united fight against the BJP.

''If the Left Front and the Congress are genuinely anti-BJP, they should rally behind Mamata Banerjee in her fightagainst the communal and divisive politics of the saffronparty,'' senior TMC MP Sougata Roy had said.

Speaking on the issue of TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, Ghoshsaid he is welcome to join the party.

''He is a very senior leader. If he wants he can joinus,'' he said.

Close on heels of his son Suvendu Adhikari crossing overto the BJP, his father and Trinamool Congress MP SisirAdhikari was on Wednesday removed as East Midnapore districtpresident.

The development followed Adhikari senior ouster from thepost of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority(DSDA).

Slamming the ruling TMC over its opposition to the newfarm laws, Ghosh said it is a ''well-scripted'' drama to divertpeople's attention from its failures.

''The TMC, Left and the Congress are opposing the new farmlegislations. But, not a single farmer has joined theirprotest in West Bengal. This only shows that they don't havepublic support on the issue,'' he said.

Polls to 294-member Bengal Assembly are due in April-Maythis year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India deeply worried over increase in threats arising out of Yemen: Amb Tirumurti

India has said that it is deeply worried by the increase in threats arising out of Yemen on commercial ships navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden last year, saying this trend threatens safe passage of commercial vessels and maritime ...

French coronavirus situation remains worrying - Prime Minister

The situation regarding the coronavirus epidemic in France remains worrying, with the infection rate at a high plateau and pressure on hospitals at a high level, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. The coronavirus has claime...

Pope Francis, predecessor Benedict XVI vaccinated against Covid-19

Moscow Russia, January 14 ANISputnik Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the immunization campaign in the Vatican, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Thursday...

Scientists warn climate change is harming children's diets

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate change could undo decades of work reducing malnutrition, scientists said on Thursday in a study finding that children in developing countries with rising temperatures are eat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021