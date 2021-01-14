TMC's appeal to Cong, Left sign of desperation: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president DilipGhosh Thursday said TMC's appeal to Congress and the LeftFront to rally behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in herfight against the saffron party reflected desperation of theruling party apprehending imminent defeat.

Ghosh said the TMC has ''lost the plot'' even beforecommencement of the elections in the state.

''They (the TMC) can't fight us alone, and so they areseeking the help of other parties. It also proves that the BJPis the only alternative to TMC,'' he said.

His comments came in the backdrop of the TMC making anappeal to the Congress and the Left Front to rally behindMamata Banerjee in her fight against the ''communal anddivisive'' BJP, a suggestion the two parties rejected outright.

''The TMC has lost the plot and are looking for lifeboatsto remain afloat. But, the people of the state has made uptheir mind to oust this undemocratic government'', Ghosh said.

The Congress proposed that the TMC should merge with itinstead to put up a united fight against the BJP.

''If the Left Front and the Congress are genuinely anti-BJP, they should rally behind Mamata Banerjee in her fightagainst the communal and divisive politics of the saffronparty,'' senior TMC MP Sougata Roy had said.

Speaking on the issue of TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, Ghoshsaid he is welcome to join the party.

''He is a very senior leader. If he wants he can joinus,'' he said.

Close on heels of his son Suvendu Adhikari crossing overto the BJP, his father and Trinamool Congress MP SisirAdhikari was on Wednesday removed as East Midnapore districtpresident.

The development followed Adhikari senior ouster from thepost of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority(DSDA).

Slamming the ruling TMC over its opposition to the newfarm laws, Ghosh said it is a ''well-scripted'' drama to divertpeople's attention from its failures.

''The TMC, Left and the Congress are opposing the new farmlegislations. But, not a single farmer has joined theirprotest in West Bengal. This only shows that they don't havepublic support on the issue,'' he said.

Polls to 294-member Bengal Assembly are due in April-Maythis year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)