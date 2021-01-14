Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ugandans choose between long-time leader and popstar politician

Ugandans wearing face masks to brave the pandemic turned out in force on Thursday to vote in a election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against popular singer and lawmaker Bobi Wine. Long lines of voters snaked out of polling stations in the capital Kampala, a stronghold for an opposition galvanized by Wine despite a campaign scarred by deadly crackdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:32 IST
Ugandans choose between long-time leader and popstar politician

Ugandans wearing face masks to brave the pandemic turned out in force on Thursday to vote in a election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against popular singer and lawmaker Bobi Wine.

Long lines of voters snaked out of polling stations in the capital Kampala, a stronghold for an opposition galvanized by Wine despite a campaign scarred by deadly crackdowns. Police and soldiers patrolled the streets of Kampala during the day and the city was calm as night fell. A curfew in force since March because of COVID-19 comes in at 9 p.m. (1800 GMT).

After polls closed at 4 p.m., hundreds of Wine supporters in Kampala returned to their polling stations to heed his call to "protect the vote" by watching the count. At the station where Wine voted, security forces chased his supporters away. At three polling stations Reuters visited during counting, cheers rose up from throngs of young people every time an election agent raised a ballot cast for Wine. There was silence when the president's name was read out.

"I know Museveni always rigs to stay in power. This time we are staying to watch each step of the process," said Sam Ndaula, 26, a roadside vendor. Reggae artist and lawmaker Bobi Wine, 38, is channelling the anger of many young Ugandans who say former guerrilla leader Museveni, now 76, is an out-of-touch dictator failing to tackle unemployment, corruption and surging public debt.

Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, calls Wine an upstart backed by foreign governments and homosexuals and says his administration guarantees stability and progress, including much-needed hydropower dams and roads. The government in the East African country of nearly 46 million people ordered an internet blackout until further notice on Wednesday, a day after it banned all social media and messaging apps.

There are 17.7 million registered voters and results are expected within 48 hours. Turnout looked robust, based on footage from polling stations broadcast by private TV channels. Voting started late at six polling stations visited by Reuters as ballots did not arrive on time. Polling also started late in some places due to glitches with biometric voting machines, said Rogers Mulindwa, spokesman for the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

MILITARY BACKING Though Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has the momentum of energized and aggrieved supporters behind him, Museveni remains the frontrunner to win with the well-equipped army and police behind him, analysts say.

Police arrested about 30 people at the Hotel Africana in Kampala on allegations that they were creating an illegal parallel tallying centre, a police official at the scene, who declined to be named, told Reuters. The opposition Forum for Democratic Change party said those arrested were local observers from Citizens Watch - IT, a coalition of civil society groups. It could not immediately be reached for comment.

"We have made every effort to observe and watch this election, and we will know the answer," Wine said after casting his ballot. He later said his phone had been blocked and urged supporters to be vigilant as he tried to contact them. Nearly 80% of Ugandans are under the age of 30, meaning they have never known a president other than Museveni, who says his experience makes him a good leader.

"I'm tired of Museveni because he has no new ideas," said Joseph Kinobe, 40, a mason waiting to cast his ballot for Wine. There has been more campaign violence than in previous elections, with dozens killed when security forces cracked down on Wine's rallies. Opposition candidates, supporters and campaign staff have been repeatedly arrested.

"If you try to disturb peace, you will have yourself to blame. The security forces, following the law, are ready to deal with any troublemaker," Museveni, dressed in a military camouflage jacket, warned this week in a television broadcast. The government says it is stopping illegal gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis. The opposition says the bans on rallies in some parts of Uganda are a smokescreen for repression.

A 31-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, Muhamad Barugahare, said Museveni was the only one who could guarantee peace. "We don't want to gamble with this young man," he said about Wine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha CM congratulates physicist on getting top French award

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday congratulated Indian physicist and PadmaShri awardee Rohini Godbole on receiving a top award from theFrench government.Godbole has been awarded Ordre National du Meritethe National Orde...

Man suspected of throwing fire extinguisher at police in U.S. Capitol is arrested

A retired firefighter who is suspected of throwing a fire extinguisher at police during last weeks mob attack on the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday. Robert Sanford, 55, of Chester...

India deeply worried over increase in threats arising out of Yemen: Amb Tirumurti

India has said that it is deeply worried by the increase in threats arising out of Yemen on commercial ships navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden last year, saying this trend threatens safe passage of commercial vessels and maritime ...

French coronavirus situation remains worrying - Prime Minister

The situation regarding the coronavirus epidemic in France remains worrying, with the infection rate at a high plateau and pressure on hospitals at a high level, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. The coronavirus has claime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021