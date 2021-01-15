Vasan loyalist, former TNCC chief Gnanadesikan dead

B S Gnanadesikan, seniorvice president of Tamil Maanila Congress and former RajyaSabha member, died at a hospital here on Friday, the partysaid.

He was 71.

A former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee(TNCC), Gnanadesikan quit the national party in 2014 to jointhe TMC floated by former Union Minister G K Vasan.

A noted advocate and Vasan loyalist, he was elected tothe Rajya Sabha twice (2001-07, 2007-13) from Tamil Nadu.

TMC president G K Vasan in a tweet condoledGnanadesikan's death and paid tributes to him.

DMK president M K Stalin, TNCC president K S Alagiri,MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder-leader S Ramadoss and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam generalsecretary TTV Dhinakaran condoled his death.

Gnanadesikan joined the Congress party during hisstudent days and was a follower of veteran Congress leaderG K Moopanar (Vasan's father).

