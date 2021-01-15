Vasan loyalist, former TNCC chief Gnanadesikan dead

Vasan loyalist, former TNCC chief Gnanadesikan deadPTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:12 IST
B S Gnanadesikan, seniorvice president of Tamil Maanila Congress and former RajyaSabha member, died at a hospital here on Friday, the partysaid.
He was 71.
A former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee(TNCC), Gnanadesikan quit the national party in 2014 to jointhe TMC floated by former Union Minister G K Vasan.
A noted advocate and Vasan loyalist, he was elected tothe Rajya Sabha twice (2001-07, 2007-13) from Tamil Nadu.
TMC president G K Vasan in a tweet condoledGnanadesikan's death and paid tributes to him.
DMK president M K Stalin, TNCC president K S Alagiri,MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder-leader S Ramadoss and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam generalsecretary TTV Dhinakaran condoled his death.
Gnanadesikan joined the Congress party during hisstudent days and was a follower of veteran Congress leaderG K Moopanar (Vasan's father).
