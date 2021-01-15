Former Italian PM Berlusconi discharged from hospital - source

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from the hospital in Monaco where he had been admitted due to heart problems, a source close to the media magnate told Reuters on Friday. Berlusconi, 84, underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer. Last September, he was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus.

ANSA newswire had previously reported from sources in Berlusconi's Forza Italia party the former prime minister had left the hospital and was now staying in the home of his eldest daughter, Marina, in southern France, where he has spent much of his time recuperating from COVID-19. Alberto Zangrillo, the media tycoon's personal doctor said on Thursday he had decided to transfer Berlusconi to a nearby hospital because he did not think it was prudent to bring him to Italy, which is some 15 km (10 miles) from the city-state.

