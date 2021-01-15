Priyanka Gandhi greets Mayawati on birthday

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday greeted BSP supremo Mayawati on her birthday and wished her a happy and healthy life.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh tweeted her wishes to Mayawati on her 65th birthday.

''Happy birthday to former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati ji. Wishing you a happy and healthy life,'' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi had recently taken swipes at Mayawati for allegedly going soft on the BJP.

BSP president Mayawati had asked her party people to celebrate her birthday with simplicity by extending help to the poor and the downtrodden.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's birthday on January 15 is observed as ''Jankalyankari Day'' by the BSP.

Mayawati announced on Friday that her Bahujan Samaj Party will contest all assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on its own and would not forge a poll alliance with any party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)