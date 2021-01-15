Will not belie people's expectations: Newly inducted Minister

Mangaluru, Jan 15 (PTI): The newly inducted Minister inthe Karnataka Cabinet S Angara on Friday said he would notbelie the expectations of the people and would handle the newresponsibility efficiently.

Addressing a felicitation function organised at theDakshina Kannada district BJP office here, he said he hadgrown through the RSS and would always keep up the good workin any portfolio given to him.

He further said he would give special focus ondevelopmental works in the region.

Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state president Nalin KumarKateel, in his speech, said the entire district was rejoicingat Angara's elevation to ministerial post. Sulliaconstituency saw a series of developmental works since hebecame an MLA, he said.

Dakshina Kannada district BJP president SudharshanMoodbidiri also spoke. MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath, SanjeevMatandoor, city Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar and zilla panchayatpresident Meenakshi Shanthigodu were also present.

