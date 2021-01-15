West Bengal will drown in Ganga if BJP comes to power: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Fridaysaid if the BJP manages to come to power in West Bengal, thestate will drown in river Ganga, as all central governmentprojects are flawed and have been unsuccessful.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also mocked thesaffron party for its call to turn the state into 'SonarBangla' (golden Bengal) if it emerges triumphant in theassembly elections, contending that the BJP-led government atthe Centre has barely fulfilled any of its promises.

''If this party (BJP) comes to power, then surelyBengal will drown in the Ganga, as all programmes and projectsof the Centre have typically flopped, bearing no results,'' healleged.

Criticising the Centre for demonetisation, he saidPrime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2016 promised that blackmoney will be brought back to the country and that each personwill receive Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts.

''What happened to these promises? GDP growth rate hasconsistently fallen, unemployment increased and more than 100people died while standing in queues to withdraw money fromATMs,'' he said.

Even Home Minister Amit Shah had said the assurance ofdepositing Rs 15 lakh into bank accounts of people was a''jumla (rhetoric)'', Roy said.

''Similarly, all promises of the Modi government arejumlas,'' he said.

Roy alleged that the law and order condition in BJP-ruled states is ''horrible'', as was evident during the recentincidents in Hathras and Balarampur.

The TMC leader also said deposit bases of publicsector banks are gradually weakening, while those of theprivate lenders are ''growing incrementally''.

After the BJP-led government came to power in 2014,bad loans have swelled, profitability has gone down andwrite-offs increased.

''I think there is a need for a probe by the SeriousFrauds Investigation Office (SFIO), as all government and RBIguidelines are being sidelined,'' he claimed.

Roy added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hasrestored peace in the state.

