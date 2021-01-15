Left Menu
Maha governor Koshyari donates Rs 1.11 lakh for Ram temple

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:30 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Friday donated Rs 1,11,000 for the construction ofRam temple in Ayodhya at a fund-raising program here.

Koshyari attended the launch of a campaign fordonation collection for the Ram temple, organised by theVidarbha branch of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Nyaas.

He also performed `Aarti' along withpresident of theHindu Dharm Acharya Sabha Swami Avadheshnand Giri Maharaj andNagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari at the Poddareshwar Ramtemple, where the program was held.

Bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the Ramtemple in Ayodhya was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modilast August after the supreme court paved the way for itsconstruction. PTI CLSKRK KRK

