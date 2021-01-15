Maha governor Koshyari donates Rs 1.11 lakh for Ram temple

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Friday donated Rs 1,11,000 for the construction ofRam temple in Ayodhya at a fund-raising program here.

Koshyari attended the launch of a campaign fordonation collection for the Ram temple, organised by theVidarbha branch of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Nyaas.

He also performed `Aarti' along withpresident of theHindu Dharm Acharya Sabha Swami Avadheshnand Giri Maharaj andNagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari at the Poddareshwar Ramtemple, where the program was held.

Bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the Ramtemple in Ayodhya was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modilast August after the supreme court paved the way for itsconstruction. PTI CLSKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)