AP DGP now says TDP, BJP workers among accused over temple attacks: Opp cries foul

In a new twist to the attacks ontemples in the state, Andhra Pradesh police chief D G Sawangon Friday said over 20 activists of TDP and BJP were among theaccused in connection with the incidents and spreading ''falsepropaganda'', prompting the opposition parties to slam him foracting as ''a spokesperson'' of the ruling YSRC.

Making the claims two days after holding treasure trovehunters, believers in superstition and others responsible forattacks on temples, the Director General of Police said 15 ofthe workers who indulged in ''false propaganda'' related tovarious instances of alleged vandalism in temples have beenarrested.

The TDP and BJP blasted the DGP over his latest claimsand said Sawang should shun his khaki uniform and instead donthe ruling YSR Congress scarf.

''You will aptly fit as the spokesman of YSRC rather thanthe state DGP,'' TDP state president K Atchannaidu said in atweet.

BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy termedthe DGP's claims a ''new political drama'' and a brazen attemptto mislead people, only to cover up police inefficiency.

On January 13, Sawang told a press conference that mostof the offences (like desecration of idols in temples) werecommitted by treasure trove hunters, believers insuperstition, drunkards and others.

He neither spoke of any conspiracy nor politicalguerrilla warfare behind the 44 major cases of attacks ontemples in recent months.

The DGPs line was in a complete contrast to the standtaken by the ruling brass, including Chief Minister Y S JaganMohan Reddy, who had hit out at the opposition saying theattacks on temples were part of a ''conspiracy and politicalguerrilla warfare'' against his government to disrupt thewelfare agenda.

On Friday, the DGP hurriedly convened another pressconference and listed out nine cases in which a total of 15people, allegedly workers and sympathisers of TDP and BJP,were arrested for carrying out false propaganda related toattacks of temples. Six others were still at large, he added.

In one case in Kadapa district, a TDP sympathiser wassaid to have allegedly garlanded the statue of Anjaneya Swamywith slippers over a land dispute, according to the DGP.

He said ''the conspiracy of TDP top brass is beinginvestigated'' in the case.

While Sawang said two days ago that treasure trovehunters were involved in the desecration of a temple idol inKurnool district in December last, on Friday he named four ofthe eight accused as ''TDP cadres''.

All other cases, in which the DGP named TDP and BJPworkers as accused, related to ''false propaganda in the socialmedia'' and ''an ill-conceived attempt by some miscreants tospread fake news.'' ''I appeal to political parties not to instigate religiousanimosity. Also, do not spread rumours at will in the socialmedia. If you do that, we will not hesitate to take sternaction, Sawang said.

The TDP immediately spit fire on the DGP for blurting out''blatant lies''.

''Only two days ago you blamed thieves, drunks, insanepersons and wild animals for destruction of temple idols. Howcome it has suddenly become political conspiracy,'' TDP statepresident K Atchannaidu questioned the DGP.

''Your inefficiency in arresting the actual culpritsinvolved has been exposed and now you are labelling somepersons who forwarded social media posts as TDP sympathisers,he lashed out.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said: ''It is so disgraceful. Peopleof AP lost faith in the police. Are the police working for thepeople or the YSRC?'' he asked.

The BJP leader said that only 48 hours ago the DGP madeit clear there was no conspiracy involved in the attacks ontemples.

''It is clear that people of other faith were behind thedesecration of temples and idols. Police are acting only tosidetrack the investigation into temple attacks,'' he alleged.

