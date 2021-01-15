Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inaugurationPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:06 IST
President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.
Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden's presidency.
Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.
Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Washington
- Joe Biden's
- Donald Trump
- Mike Pence
- Florida
ALSO READ
Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms
In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
GOP senator rebukes 'dangerous ploy' to fight Biden victory
UPDATE 7-In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees