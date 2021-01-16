Left Menu
Kirit Somaiya wrote to ED, RBI to check Anand Adsul's role in PMC Bank scam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday informed that he has written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to check the role of Anand Adsul and his family in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:49 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday informed that he has written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to check the role of Anand Adsul and his family in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case. "We request investigations of receiving Rs 1 Crore kickbacks from HDIL which is PMC Bank Money, Money Laundering/Non-Transparent Transactions and City Cooperative Bank Scam involvement and role of Anand Adsul and family," the BJP leader wrote in his letter to ED and RBI which was shared on Twitter.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crores came to light. The ED had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crores owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case.

However, the City Cooperative Bank Scam case pertains to loans given by the bank amounting to crores of rupees to some companies allegedly on the recommendation of Ajit Pawar and some others, who were directors of the bank between the years 2005-10. The bank had to suffer losses as the companies never returned the loan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

