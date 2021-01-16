Left Menu
Those having problems should discuss it with party instead of looking for other options: Satabdi Roy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:33 IST
Those having problems should discuss it with party instead of looking for other options: Satabdi Roy
Birbhum TMC MP Satabdi Roy, who called a truce with the party last night after a brief rebellion that triggered speculations of her flight to the BJP, said on Saturday that those having problems should discuss the issues with the party instead of looking for other options.

Roy, an actor-turned-politician and a leading face in the Mamata Banerjee's cultural brigade said it would be unethical to look for other options'' when the party is facing a tough fight.

Later in a Facebook post, she also praised TMC leader andMP Abhishek Banerjee, for giving her a patient hearing and said she ''is pleased with the way the young leader assured her of resolving all the issues.

''All the issues have been sorted out. The party will look into the issues. I want to tell all the co-workers that if they are having any problem, they should discuss the matter with the party, instead of looking for other options,'' she told PTI.

Roy had taken an about-turn the previous day and asserted that there was no question of her leaving the TrinamoolCongress after a two-hour-long meeting with Abhishek Banerjee, Diamond Harbour MP, and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She canceled her trip to the national capital Saturdayaccordingly.

When asked about her opinion on the ongoing exodus from the party, Roy said ''a few are doing so out of over-ambition while in some other cases there is a communication gap with the party leadership''.

In a Facebook post on her Fans Club page later, Roy exuded confidence in the TMC returning to power for the third consecutive time.

Polls to 294-member Bengal assembly are due in April-May this year.

The TMC is facing a stiff challenge from a resurgent BJPwhich after a stupendous performance in the 2019 general election in the state is making all efforts to win the Bengalpolls.

''Those who are workers or leaders of Trinamool may have some grievances, like me. We will solve it as a team. Now itis the time to put up a united fight,'' she said in her post.

Lauding Abhishek as a ''very responsible and matured leader, Roy said the new generation's leadership would strengthen the party.

The TMC leadership had reached out to her as she voiced discontentment amid an ongoing exodus of leaders from the party ahead of the assembly elections.

Roy, an actor-turned-politician who is a leading face in Mamata Banerjee's cultural brigade, had claimed that she was not being informed about party events in her constituency, causing ''mental pain''.

Roy, who had snatched the Birbhum seat from CPI(M)heavyweight Ram Chandra Dome in 2009 on debut, managed to win it by an overwhelming margin in 2019, even as the BJP routed the Trinamool Congress in the nearby constituencies.

She was last seen with the chief minister during a roadshow in Bolpur on December 29.

Amid a rising BJP in the state, the Trinamool Congress is facing an exodus in the top and middle orders ahead of the assembly elections.

Last month, Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 party leaders including five MLAs and an MP, joined the BJP, setting off a churning as several disgruntled leaders rallied behind him.

