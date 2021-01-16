Left Menu
Pawar's statements backing Munde surprising: Maha BJP chief

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:18 IST
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said the statements of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar backing his party colleague and state minister DhananjayMunde, who is facing a rape allegation, were surprising.

He said Munde must resign on moral grounds.

On Friday, Pawar had said the NCP would think of any action against Munde only after the police probe into the rape allegation is completed.

State social justice minister Munde has been accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman, a charge he has strongly refuted and termed as a blackmail attempt.

''We have sought Munde's resignation on moral grounds.

But Pawar's statements on Munde are surprising. The BJP Mahila morcha will protest against Munde across the state on Monday,'' Patil said.

Patil said Munde's poll affidavit can be challenged as he has now accepted he has two children from a relationship with the complainant's sister.

