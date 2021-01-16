Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laschet succeeds Merkel as German CDU party leader

Laschet, 59, presents himself as the Merkel continuity candidate, and she said last year he had "the tools" to run for chancellor, the closest she has come to endorsing anyone. By tradition, the CDU chairman is usually - though not always - the chancellor candidate for the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the conservative bloc is on course to win September's federal ballot.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:22 IST
Laschet succeeds Merkel as German CDU party leader
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Centrist Armin Laschet was elected chairman of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) on Saturday, succeeding Angela Merkel and putting him on course to run as the conservative party's candidate for chancellor in federal elections in September.

Laschet, the premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany's most populous - won a runoff vote against Friedrich Merz, securing 521 votes against 466 for his arch-conservative rival, according to a ballot of 1,001 party delegates. At the helm of the CDU he replaces Europe's predominant politician and a consistent winner with German voters since taking office in 2005, who has said she will not run for chancellor again.

"I want to do everything so that we can stick together through this year... and then make sure that the next chancellor in the federal elections will be from the (CDU/CSU) union," Laschet said in his victory speech. Laschet, 59, presents himself as the Merkel continuity candidate, and she said last year he had "the tools" to run for chancellor, the closest she has come to endorsing anyone.

By tradition, the CDU chairman is usually - though not always - the chancellor candidate for the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the conservative bloc is on course to win September's federal ballot. However, polls show Markus Soeder, the CSU leader, is the conservative most favoured by voters. Some CDU lawmakers want dynamic Health Minister Jens Spahn to run for chancellor, though he has backed Laschet for the party leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sanitation worker takes first jab as COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Ladakh

A sanitation worker at a hospital was the first person to be administered COVID-19 vaccine in the Union Territory of Ladakh where Lt Governor R K Mathur inaugurated the first phase of the inoculation drive on Saturday.Ladakh has recorded 12...

Stuck in Bosnia, migrants sleeping rough face up to winter

Temperatures have plummeted way below zero in Bosnia, making life even more miserable for hundreds of migrants and refugees including entire families with small children sleeping rough while trying to reach Western Europe.After days of sn...

Netizens laud vaccine launch; 'LargestVaccineDrive' hashtag trends on Twitter hours after roll-out

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Indias COVID-19 vaccination programme, netizens on Saturday lauded the PM for the roll-out of the nationwide inoculation drive with the hashtag LargestVaccineDrive trending on Twitter.Launch...

Indonesian Semeru volcano erupts, spews ash 5kms into sky

A volcano in Indonesias East Java province erupted on Saturday, spewing ash and smoke as high as an estimated 5.6 kilometres into the sky, according to data from the geological agency at the countrys energy ministry. Indonesia has nearly 13...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021