Prez to inaugurate museum dedicated to Gen K S Thimayya

Prez to inaugurate museum dedicated to Gen K S ThimayyaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:44 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind would inaugurate a museum dedicated to former Army chief K S Thimayya at his ancestral house in Madikeri, district headquarters town of Kodagu district on February 6.
In a communique to Colonel (Retd) KC Subbayya, president, Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimmayya Forum, Kovind's private secretary wrote that the President of India will be pleased to inaugurate the museum between 3.15 pm and4 pm on February 6.'' Born on March 31, 1906, Kodendera Subayya Thimayya was the Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961. He died on December 17, 1965.
