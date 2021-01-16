Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez to inaugurate museum dedicated to Gen K S Thimayya

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:44 IST
Prez to inaugurate museum dedicated to Gen K S Thimayya
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind (Photo ANI) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind would inaugurate a museum dedicated to former Army chief K S Thimayya at his ancestral house in Madikeri, district headquarters town of Kodagu district on February 6.

In a communique to Colonel (Retd) KC Subbayya, president, Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimmayya Forum, Kovind's private secretary wrote that the President of India will be pleased to inaugurate the museum between 3.15 pm and4 pm on February 6.'' Born on March 31, 1906, Kodendera Subayya Thimayya was the Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961. He died on December 17, 1965.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vijay Mashaal marking India's victory over Pak in 1971 reaches Nainital

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal marking Indias victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war has reached here.The victory flame reached the Indian armys Signal Corps Headquarters in Uttarakhands Nainital on Friday evening and was kept for public viewing ...

Health News Roundup: 47 players quarantined after COVID-19 cases; Serbia receives million doses of China's Sinopharm and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Forty seven players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flightsForty-seven players have been forced into two weeks of hotel quarantine in Melbourne after three coronavirus...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups....

Nearly 700 healthcare workers in Goa vaccinated with Covisheild

Nearly 700 healthcare workers were vaccinated with Covisheild at seven centres in Goa after the nationwide launch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the COVID-19 vaccine today at 11 am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021