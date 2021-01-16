Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurangabad renaming: Focus is on development, says Aaditya

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:05 IST
Aurangabad renaming: Focus is on development, says Aaditya

The development of Aurangabadis the most important aspect and a decision on renaming it'Sambahjinagar' will be taken unanimously by the ruling MahaVikas Aghadi constituents, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtraminister Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

The Sena, which has been a votary of the name change,is facing opposition from its MVA ally Congress, while the BJPhas been attacking the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claiming itwas forsaking its old demands just to remain in power.

In the city to inaugurate a garbage processing plant,command control room and cycle track built by the AurangabadSmart City Development Corporation Limited, Thackeray said ''weare focusing on changing the face of Aurangabad city''.

''The decision of renaming the city will be takenunanimously by the MVA government in the state,'' he asserted.

Against the backdrop of members of Bharatiya JanataYuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, putting up'Namaste Sambhajinagar' signboards in some places in the city,Thackeray said its former ally did nothing about the namechange when they were in power in the state for five years.

PTI AWBNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vijay Mashaal marking India's victory over Pak in 1971 reaches Nainital

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal marking Indias victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war has reached here.The victory flame reached the Indian armys Signal Corps Headquarters in Uttarakhands Nainital on Friday evening and was kept for public viewing ...

Health News Roundup: 47 players quarantined after COVID-19 cases; Serbia receives million doses of China's Sinopharm and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Forty seven players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flightsForty-seven players have been forced into two weeks of hotel quarantine in Melbourne after three coronavirus...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups....

Nearly 700 healthcare workers in Goa vaccinated with Covisheild

Nearly 700 healthcare workers were vaccinated with Covisheild at seven centres in Goa after the nationwide launch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the COVID-19 vaccine today at 11 am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021