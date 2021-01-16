Aurangabad renaming: Focus is on development, says Aaditya

The development of Aurangabad is the most important aspect and a decision on renaming it'Sambahjinagar' will be taken unanimously by the ruling MahaVikas Aghadi constituents, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

The Sena, which has been a votary of the name change, is facing opposition from its MVA ally Congress, while the BJPhas been attacking the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claiming it was forsaking its old demands just to remain in power.

In the city to inaugurate a garbage processing plant, command control room and cycle track built by the AurangabadSmart City Development Corporation Limited, Thackeray said ''we are focusing on changing the face of Aurangabad city''.

''The decision of renaming the city will be taken unanimously by the MVA government in the state,'' he asserted.

Against the backdrop of members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, putting up'Namaste Sambhajinagar' signboards in some places in the city, Thackeray said its former ally did nothing about the name change when they were in power in the state for five years.

He said the ''three tyres'' MVA government was going strong and gave his party the chance to do development work.

''It is a three tyre government so is more stable,'' he said.

Meanwhile, guardian minister Subhash Desai, who was part of an event attended by Thackeray, said groundbreaking for a food park in AURIC Bidkin will take place in ''around one month'' as a group from UAE will be allotted land.

