Nation takes pride in conducting world's largest COVID vaccination drive: Vasundhara Raje

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the coronavirus vaccine to the country in accordance with the hopes and aspirations of India.

In a statement, she said it is a matter of pride for the country that the world's largest vaccination campaign was launched in India.

She claimed there are hundreds of countries in the world with a population of less than 30 million and India is going to vaccinate those many people in its first phase of vaccination.

The BJP leader also thanked scientists, doctors, nursing staff and all coronavirus warriors for their contribution in the fight against the disease.

