Vaccination drive suspended in Maha till Monday due to Co-Win app glitches

Maharashtra public healthminister Rajesh Tope on Saturday evening announced suspensionof the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state till Mondayowing to problems in the Co-Win app.The app has been created by the Centre for managingregistration for the inoculation. Nationwide inoculation drivefor coronavirus began on Saturday morning.Not just in Maharashtra, everywhere in the countrythis app created problems in the execution of vaccinationdrive.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:17 IST
Maharashtra public healthminister Rajesh Tope on Saturday evening announced suspensionof the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state till Mondayowing to ''problems in the Co-Win app''.

The app has been created by the Centre for managingregistration for the inoculation. Nationwide inoculation drivefor coronavirus began on Saturday morning.

''Not just in Maharashtra, everywhere in the countrythis app created problems in the execution of vaccinationdrive. We have decided to suspend the vaccination for the nexttwo days,'' Tope told PTI.

''On January 8, when dry run was conducted, and againtoday I specifically pointed out problems with the Co-Win appand Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said he will look into it,''the minister said.

Earlier, a senior health department official inMaharashtra had said that owing to problems in the App, textmessages were not sent to many persons who were supposed toget the vaccine shot on Saturday.

