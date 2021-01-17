Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' Day One executive actions -aide
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said on Saturday. Biden, who campaigned on a raft of promises to undo President Donald Trump’s legacy even before the novel coronavirus pandemic walloped the nation, will unveil “roughly a dozen” previously promised executive actions on Wednesday, incoming Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said in a memo distributed to reporters.Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 03:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 03:15 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said on Saturday.
Biden, who campaigned on a raft of promises to undo President Donald Trump's legacy even before the novel coronavirus pandemic walloped the nation, will unveil "roughly a dozen" previously promised executive actions on Wednesday, incoming Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said in a memo distributed to reporters. The actions to be taken on Wednesday include rejoining the Paris climate accords, reversing a travel ban on several majority Muslim countries, extending a pause on federal student loan payments, halting evictions and foreclosures, as well as mandating masks in inter-state travel and on federal property.
All of the measures were previously announced. Most of the measures are a reversal of policies Trump pursued and do not require congressional action. But Biden will also unveil a long-expected immigration proposal that would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants that does require congressional action.
That measure, as well as Biden's recent proposal for $1.9 trillion in spending on COVID vaccinations and economic stimulus, face uphill battles in a Congress narrowly controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats. A broader set of Biden's "Day One" promises will be executed over the following nine days after inauguration, Klain said. Those measures include expanding COVID-19 testing and directing the government to favor American-made goods when it makes purchases.
"President-elect Biden is assuming the presidency in a moment of profound crisis for our nation," Klain said.
"During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Romney urges sweeping vaccine plan as U.S. surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases
U.S. judge dismisses lawmaker lawsuit against Pence over electoral count
China senior diplomat says U.S. relations at 'new crossroads'
U.S. judge dismisses lawmaker lawsuit against Pence over electoral count
U.S. judge dismisses lawmaker lawsuit against Pence over electoral count