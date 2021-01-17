Statue of Unity gets more tourists than Statue of Liberty: PM

More tourists visit the Statueof Unity in Gujarat than the Statue of Liberty in the US,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, adding almost 50lakh tourists have visited the former since it opened two overyears ago.

In his address after flagging off eight trains toKevadia from across India via video conferencing, Modi saidthat with increased connectivity over a lakh people will visitKevadia daily, as per a survey.

Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, billed as theworld's tallest, in October 2018 on the occasion of SardarVallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

Besides tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, localswill be the biggest beneficiary of the new rail connectivity,Modi said. Even the pilgrims visiting a few centres located inthe region will get the benefit of new trains to Kevadia, headded.

''Today, Kevadia is no longer a small block located ina remote area of Gujarat but is emerging as the world'sbiggest tourist destination. More people have started visitingthe Statue of Unity compared to the Statue of Liberty. Afterits inauguration, nearly 50 lakh people have visited it.

''Despite everything remaining closed for months duringcoronavirus pandemic, the number of tourists visiting Kevadiais increasing fast,'' Modi said.

''It is estimated in a survey that as the connectivityincreases, over one lakh people will visit Kevadia daily. Asmall, beautiful Kevadia is a good example of how economy andecology can both be developed in a planned manner while savingthe environment,'' Modi said.

''Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity will get thebenefit of this rail connectivity, but this connectivity isgoing to change the lives of people of Kevadia. It will bringnew opportunities of employment and self-employment,'' he said.

''This rail line will also connect important places offaith like Karnali, Poicha and Garudeshwar. And it is truethat the entire region is filled with spiritual vibration. Andwith this facility, it is a big gift for those who generallyvisit here for spiritual reasons,'' he said.

