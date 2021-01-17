Left Menu
A day after she dismissed speculations about joining BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy was appointed as the vice-president of the party's West Bengal unit.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:50 IST
TMC appoints Satabdi Roy as vice-president of party's West Bengal unit
Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after she dismissed speculations about joining BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy was appointed as the vice-president of the party's West Bengal unit. In a statement, the TMC informed that Satabdi Roy, along with party leader Moazzem Hossain and Shankar Chakraborty is appointed as vice presidents of the West Bengal unit of the party.

"The All-India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance and inspiration of party Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce new members for posts in West Bengal Trinamool Congress State Committee. Please note the rest of the functionaries are to remain the same," the party's statement said. Earlier, speculations about Roy's joining BJP surfaced after she announced that she would go to Delhi on Saturday. However, she cancelled her plan on Friday after a meeting with Abhishek Banerjee who is the nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a social media post, Roy said, "I will continue performing my duty as a TMC soldier. I appeal to all members of the Trinamool family to work together for the sake of Bengal ignoring the issues if you have any and no to provide undue advantage to opponents." Earlier, the three-time TMC MP from Birbhum expressed her discontent over several issues in the party through a social media post. She also complained that she was not being informed about party programmes in Birbhum. (ANI)

