Former BJP MP Mahaveer Bhagora dies

Former BJP MP Mahaveer Bhagora, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. He was 73.

Bhagora was undergoing treatment at the hospital for coronavirus for a few days. He died on Saturday night, Udaipur BJP president Ravindra Srimali said.

The funeral of Bhagora was performed in Kherwara area of Udaipur on Sunday, he said.

Bhagora was a parliamentarian from Salumbar from 2004-09. Prior to that, he was MLA from 1993-98.

Governor Kalraj Misha offered condolences. PTI SDAHMB

