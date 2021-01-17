Former BJP MP Mahaveer Bhagora dies
Former BJP MP Mahaveer Bhagora, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has died at a hospital in Rajasthans Udaipur district. He was 73.Bhagora was undergoing treatment at the hospital for coronavirus for a few days.PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:15 IST
Former BJP MP Mahaveer Bhagora, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. He was 73.
Bhagora was undergoing treatment at the hospital for coronavirus for a few days. He died on Saturday night, Udaipur BJP president Ravindra Srimali said.
The funeral of Bhagora was performed in Kherwara area of Udaipur on Sunday, he said.
Bhagora was a parliamentarian from Salumbar from 2004-09. Prior to that, he was MLA from 1993-98.
Governor Kalraj Misha offered condolences. PTI SDAHMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhagora
- Ravindra Srimali
- Kherwara
- Salumbar
- Rajasthan
- Kalraj Misha
- Udaipur
- Mahaveer Bhagora
ALSO READ
Rajasthan conducts anti-Covid vaccination dry runs at 19 centres in 7 districts
Elderly woman, two children killed as hut catches fire in Rajasthan
Congress leaders in Rajasthan to protest against farm laws tomorrow
COVID-19: Night curfew to remain in place in Rajasthan's 13 districts
People stand with protesting farmers, PM Modi's misconcepiton will be cleared: Rajasthan CM