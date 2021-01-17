Nitish under pressure in NDA, should return to Grand Alliance: Congress

The Congress on Sunday claimedthat Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appeared to be under ''alot of pressure'' in the BJP-led NDA, and suggested that heconsider returning to the Grand Alliance and ''freely'' work forthe development of the state.

A statement to the effect was made by CongressLegislature Party leader Ajeet Sharma, though it was promptlydismissed as being ''not official'' by the RJD, which helms thefive-party opposition coalition.

Sharma made the remark referring to the much-televisedquarrel between Kumar and journalists here last week when thechief minister, known for his prim conduct, let his guard downand gave vent to his frustration at being rankled over ahigh-profile murder case.

''Nitish Kumar is never known for such behaviour. Weall know that. He is obviously under a lot of pressure in theNDA. It is well-known that he is under pressure to give up theall-important home portfolio, which he has been keeping withhimself,'' the Congress leader said.

Nearly a month ago, former Union minister SanjayPaswan, a known detractor of Kumar in the BJP, had suggestedthat he give up the Home portfolio, since it was ''toodemanding'' for the 69-year-old.

Paswan had, however, qualified his statementclarifying he was not insisting that the department, whichcontrols the police, be given to the BJP and that Kumar couldchoose a ''more energetic'' colleague from his JD(U) for thejob.

The NDA in Bihar at present comprises four parties,including smaller allies HAM and VIP.

Sharma, who represents Bhagalpur in the assembly,added ''the Grand Alliance is Nitish Kumar's old home. He willbe able to freely work for the state's progress if he choosesto return''.

The Grand Alliance had come into being ahead of the2015 assembly elections when Kumar had joined hands with hisarch rival, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. The Congress wasaccommodated as a junior partner and the coalition went on toregister a handsome victory.

However, differences with the RJD led Kumar to exitthe coalition in July, 2017 and make an abrupt return to theNDA, which he had quit four years earlier following hisdisapproval of Narendra Modi's ascendance in the BJP.

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's heir apparent and leader ofthe opposition coalition, however, testily rejected Sharma'sremark when asked about the same at Saran, where he went tomeet bereaved family members of Rupesh Kumar Singh, a stationmanager of a private airlines whose murder in the statecapital has been making headlines.

''This is not an official statement (of the Congress),''said Yadav.

With a theatrical flourish, Yadav said ''it is myrequest to the chief minister with folded hands please actand do not let people of your state die like insects''.

''I understand you are a kamzor (weak) chief minister,''he added, in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the slump inJD(U)'s tally in the assembly, which has been coterminous withthe rise in BJP's strength in a state where it has, so far,played second fiddle to Kumar.

Yadav also threatened to stage a march to RashtrapatiBhavan along with opposition legislators ''if law and ordersituation does not improve in a month''.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader's overtures weredismissed by JD(U) MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar.

He charged the Congress with having ''given up onMahatma Gandhi's emphasis on virtue'' and capitulated beforethe RJD, which was ''synonymous with corruption'', an allusionto various cases involving Prasad serving sentences infodder scam and other members of his family.

