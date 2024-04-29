Bihar's people will ensure grand alliance's victory: Tejashwi Yadav

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed confidence in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) winning the Lok Sabha election in the state, stating that the people of Bihar will ensure the Grand Alliance's victory. The Mahagathbandhan is an opposition coalition in Bihar, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties.

Tejashwi Yadav also took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of not delivering on the promises he made to the people of Bihar. "The environment is favourable. The process of nomination has begun in many places... This election is very important. It is to save the Constitution and the democracy. The people of Bihar are going to make the grand alliance win... The Prime Minister made promises to the people of Bihar but did not deliver anything," he said.

The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account. The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each. Five Lok Sabha constituencies Bhagalpur, Banka, Purnia, Kishanganj, and Katihar went through polls in the second phase of voting on Friday.

Out of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, four seats Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad went to polls during the first phase of voting on April 19. (ANI)

