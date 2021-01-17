Rekhla race held as part of MGR's anniversary function

Coimbatore, Jan 17 (PTI): About 400 pairs of bullson Sunday participated in the rekhla race organised here aspart of the 104th birth anniversary celebrations of formerTamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M GRamachandran, popularly known as MGR.

The race was organised by the MGR youth wing also as apart of Pongal celebrations in which state MunicipalAdministration Minister S P Velumani participated andpresented prizes, party sources said.

The races were held for 200 metres and 300 metres withadherence to COVID-19 norms.

The winner was awarded a car and the runner-up amotorcycle while 100 consolation prizes were given, thesources said.

The participants were from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode,Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam.

Born on January 17, 1917, MGR died on December 24,1987.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)