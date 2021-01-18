Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania asks for sanctions against Russia after Navalny's arrest

In an earlier tweet, the minister said neighboring EU countries Latvia and Estonia will also work towards "imposition of restrictive measures" against Russia. Navalny says President Vladimir Putin was behind his poisoning. The Kremlin denies involvement, says it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned, and that he was free to return to Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 00:37 IST
Lithuania asks for sanctions against Russia after Navalny's arrest
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

European Union member Lithuania said on Sunday it will ask the European Union to swiftly impose new sanctions on Russia in response to the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Police detained Navalny on arrival at a Moscow airport on Sunday after he flew home to Russia from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer. "We urge Russia to immediately release Navalny and to arraign those responsible for the attempt on his life," Lithuanian foreign affairs minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement.

The Lithuanian statement, sent to Reuters, said Navalny's arrest was in volation of human rights principles as set by the European Council. In an earlier tweet, the minister said neighboring EU countries Latvia and Estonia will also work towards "imposition of restrictive measures" against Russia.

Navalny says President Vladimir Putin was behind his poisoning. The Kremlin denies involvement, says it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned, and that he was free to return to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest in Amsterdam against Dutch coronavirus lockdown

Dutch riot police used water cannon to disperse around two thousand people at an unauthorised protest in Amsterdam on Sunday against a national lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.The protesters gathered on a square in front of the R...

Brazil's health agency approves the use of two vaccines

Brazils health regulator on Sunday approved the urgent use of coronavirus vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca, enabling Latin Americas largest nation to begin an immunisation programme thats been subject to months of delay and politica...

Four police officers killed, one missing, after bandit attack in northwest Nigeria

Four police officers were killed and one was missing after armed bandits attacked their convoy in northwest Nigeria on Friday, the Nigerian police said. Around 100 armed men attacked 16 police officers on the Birnin Gwari-Funtua highway as ...

Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

The Dhannipur mosque project, which includes a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, a publication house, besides a mosque, will formally begin in Ayodhya on January 26.The mosque is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021