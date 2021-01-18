Left Menu
Development News Edition

#MeToo: Ramani ignited flame to harm his reputation, Akbar tells court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:19 IST
#MeToo: Ramani ignited flame to harm his reputation, Akbar tells court

Former Union minister M J Akbar told a Delhi court on Monday that harm to his reputation was done by journalist Priya Ramani as she instigated and ignited the flame first when she accused him of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place decades ago.

Akbar was replying to Ramani's argument that she was not alone but many women journalists have accused him of sexual miscount but he filed a defamation complaint only against her.

Akbar made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar through senior advocate Geeta Luthra during the final hearing in a criminal complaint filed by him against Ramani for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct, when he was a journalist more than 20 years ago.

Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

“It doesn't matter what people say post facto. Harm is done by the man who instigates and ignites the flame first,” Luthra told the court.

She said there was no public interest in Ramani's allegation.

“There is no public interest. There is no good faith. There is just some other motive. It is not for me to state it,” she said.

She added that “it is vindictive and actuated out of malice. The fact is your can just spoil a person's reputation”.

The court will further hear the matter on January 23. Akbar had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Ramani in October 15, 2018.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

Akbar had earlier told the court that Ramani had defamed him by calling him with adjectives such as 'media's biggest predator' that harmed his reputation.

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

Over 20 women came up with accounts of the alleged sexual harassment by Akbar while they were working as journalists under him.

He termed the allegations “false, fabricated and deeply distressing” and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Racold Wins the Most Prestigious BEE Award for the 10th Time

Bureau of Energy Efficiency recognizes Racold under electric storage water heater categoryMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaRacold, Indias largest provider of water heating solutions, has added yet another milestone to its cred...

Two arrested for bank fraud

Two men were arrested in connection with a case of bank fraud in central Delhis Karol Bagh, police said on Monday.The accused Anurag 22 and his accomplice Anil Kumar 29 used to steal cheques from different banks and forge names and account ...

Udayy raises USD 2.5 mn in funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation, Info Edge Ventures

Edutech start-up Udayy on Monday said it has raised USD 2.5 million about Rs 18.3 crore in funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation AWI and InfoEdge Ventures.The seed funding round also saw participation from Better Capital, Kunal Shah an...

Bahrain says it attracted $885 mln in investment in 2020 -statement

Bahrain attracted 885 million in direct investment in 2020 through new companies setting up and expanding in the kingdom, the countrys investment agency said in a statement on Monday.Bahrain Economic Development Board said local, regional a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021