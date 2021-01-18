Left Menu
Development News Edition

New CDU leader lags Bavarian premier in race to succeed Merkel

Centrist Laschet positioned himself on Saturday as the man to heal divisions among Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) after party delegates chose him to lead the party, putting him in pole position to succeed her as chancellor. However, 36% of voters would still prefer Soeder to be chancellor candidate for Merkel's conservative alliance, a survey of 2,000 voters by pollster Forsa for broadcaster RTL/ntv conducted after Saturday's vote showed.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:34 IST
New CDU leader lags Bavarian premier in race to succeed Merkel
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ArminLaschet)

Armin Laschet, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democrats, has yet to convince voters he would be a better choice than Bavarian premier Markus Soeder to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after elections in September, a poll showed on Monday. Centrist Laschet positioned himself on Saturday as the man to heal divisions among Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) after party delegates chose him to lead the party, putting him in pole position to succeed her as chancellor.

However, 36% of voters would still prefer Soeder to be chancellor candidate for Merkel's conservative alliance, a survey of 2,000 voters by pollster Forsa for broadcaster RTL/ntv conducted after Saturday's vote showed. Laschet followed on 21%. Soeder leads the Christian Social Union (CSU), Bavarian sister party to the CDU. Together they form the conservative "Union". Usually - but not always - their candidate for chancellor comes from the CDU.

The Union has twice fielded a CSU candidate. Both lost. But the narrow 521-466 margin of Laschet's runoff victory for the CDU leadership over arch-conservative Friedrich Merz highlights the challenge Laschet faces in uniting the alliance. Despite Merkel's four successive federal election victories, the Union has never been entirely comfortable with her centrist course.

"For the CDU, the close vote means that tensions within the party about its fundamental direction will continue," JP Morgan analyst Greg Fuzesi said. "A large section of the party clearly wanted to shift in a conservative direction." Soeder, 54, has shifted from the right towards the moderate centre of late. He plays coy about his ambitions - "My place is in Bavaria" has been his repeated refrain.

However, Soeder has also said the CDU and CSU will decide together who should run for chancellor, and called on the Union to decide on its candidate only after state elections in mid-March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Forex intervention by RBI to touch USD 93 bn by March: Report

The Reserve Bank of India RBI is likely to spend at least USD 20 billion more to support the rupee and increase the forex kitty through the reminder of the financial year, taking its overall forex intervention to USD 93 billion, according t...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine nationalism risks catastrophic moral failure-WHOThe world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure on distributing vaccines, the head of the World Health Organizatio...

Sevilla FC join hands with Bengaluru FC to reinforce presence in Indian market

Sevilla FC on Monday finalised a partnership agreement with FC Bengaluru United and Nimida Sports business group -- led by Gaurav Manchanda -- as part of the Spanish football clubs expansion plans to grow its brand internationally. The obje...

Rajasthan govt ends night curfew after decline in COVID-19 cases

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to withdraw night curfew and give a few more relaxations in a phased manner in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases.In the COVID-19 review meeting, it has been decided to end the night curfew in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021