Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the Opposition Leader in the Assembly and senior Congress legislator Abdul Mannan had met him to emphasise the need for free and fair elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:09 IST
Congress leader meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls
Congress leader Abdul Mannan meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the Opposition Leader in the Assembly and senior Congress legislator Abdul Mannan had met him to emphasise the need for free and fair elections. The Governor said Mannan urged him to take up the matter to Election Commission of India (ECI) for timely action as officials removed by the commission have been serving in key posts in Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

Dhankhar said, "He (Mannan) expressed concern that earlier action by the Election Commission of India against officials has turned out to be 'medal' for them as such officers were rewarded with plum postings by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee." "He (Mannan) questioned the political stance of Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and many others in West Bengal Government," added Dhankhar.

The Governor said Mannan had advocated for the removal of retired 'Officer on Special Duty' appointees for allegedly being 'political' and ECI must take pre-emptive steps including 'suspension' to maintain the sanctity of election. According to Dhankar, the senior Congress leader also suggested keeping away civic volunteers from election duty. West Bengal is due for Assembly polls in mid-2021. (ANI)

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU defends Portugal trip as ministers, officials quarantine

The European Unions executive arm on Monday defended a decision to send a team of senior officials to Lisbon for a meeting with Portuguese government ministers, after two ministers tested positive for COVID-19 and a number of top officials ...

SC-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on Tuesday

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting with members on Tuesday at Pusa campus here, its member Anil Ghanwat said.We are going to meet tomorrow. Only members will meet to discu...

Norway to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, keep others

Norway will ease some coronavirus restrictions as extra measures in place for two weeks seem to have had the desired effect, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday, although she added that infection rates remained too high for comfort.T...

UK PM, finance minister to meet business leaders on COVID recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will ask 30 business leaders on Monday for their thoughts on economic policy, part of efforts to explore ways of boosting growth in Britain outside the European Union.After compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021