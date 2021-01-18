'Tandav' makers apologise, say no intent to hurt sentiments

The makers of Amazon Prime Videoseries 'Tandav' on Monday apologised unconditionally aftercomplaints that one of its episodes had hurt ''Hindusentiments.'' An official statement from the cast and crew of Tandavsaid, ''We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to theweb series Tandav and today during a discussion, theMinistry of Information and Broadcasting informed us regardinga large number of grievances and petitions received on variousfacets of the web series with serious concerns andapprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments ofthe people.

''Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance toacts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The castand crew did not have any intention to offend the sentimentsof any individual, caste, community, race, religion orreligious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution,political party or person, living or dead.

''The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of theconcerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologizeif it has unintentionally hurt anybodys sentiments,'' thestatement said.

