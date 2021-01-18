Mexico's president voices hope in immigration reform under Biden

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he hoped U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would be able to carry out an immigration reform that would help to address the problem of undocumented migration to the United States.

Lopez Obrador said he hoped Biden would speak about immigration soon after he assumed the U.S. presidency on Wednesday, and that he was in touch with both the outgoing and incoming U.S. administrations over a migrant caravan in Guatemala.

Referring to the migrants in the caravan, Lopez Obrador said they should not attempt to enter countries by force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)