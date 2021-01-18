Normal life unaffected in Tripura during 12-hr Congress bandh

Usual traffic was seen onroads, markets and shops were open and attendance ingovernment offices and banks was normal in Tripura during thedawn-to-dusk bandh called by the Congress on Monday in protestagainst the alleged attack on state party chief Pijush KantiBiswas.

Police said there was no report of any untowardincident during the bandh.

State Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy toldreporters, ''The state government and the ruling BJP havecondemned the attack on the pradesh Congress president. Peoplehave rejected the bandh and made it clear that there is noplace for anti-people activities in Tripura.'' However, Biswas claimed that the bandh ''has been aresounding success''.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of SadarShashvat Kumar said, at least 30 protesters were arrested fromthe capital town and released later.

The Tripura Congress chief had alleged on Sunday thathe was attacked by ''BJP workers'' in Sipahijala district, acharge denied by the ruling party.

Biswas said the incident took place in Bishalgarh whenhe went there to attend a meeting on Sunday morning.

''A group of armed goons of the BJP attacked me and myparty colleagues with the intention to kill me. Police waspresent at the spot but remained mute spectators.

''The BJP workers vandalised my car and seriouslyinjured me, my driver and five other Congress activists,''Biswas told reporters.

Dismissing the allegation, BJP spokesperson NabenduBhattacharya had said, ''Our party does not believe inpolitical violence. Our activists were not involved in theincident''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)