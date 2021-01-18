Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday: CM

Amidst uncertainty overresumption of the suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive inMaharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday saidthe exercise will begin on Tuesday at 285 centres.The CM took stock of the preparations for the drive ata meeting held with state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, CMsprincipal advisor Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary to publichealth minister Dr Pradeep Vyas and other officials.The vaccination will take place four days a weekstarting Tuesday January 19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:45 IST
Maha COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday: CM
File Photo

Amidst uncertainty overresumption of the suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive inMaharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday saidthe exercise will begin on Tuesday at 285 centres.

The CM took stock of the preparations for the drive ata meeting held with state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, CM'sprincipal advisor Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary to publichealth minister Dr Pradeep Vyas and other officials.

''The vaccination will take place four days a weekstarting Tuesday (January 19). Vaccination will be conductedon Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 285 centres inMaharashtra. 100 beneficiaries will be inoculated per centrein one day,'' the CM said.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Mondayevening that the state government will ''review the situation''before restarting the vaccination drive from Tuesday in viewof several complaints of minor adverse reactions as well asglitches in using the Co-WIN application.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday eveningannounced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive tillMonday owing to problems in the software application.

Thackeray said immunity against coronavirus isdeveloped in 14 days after taking two shots.

''Even after that people will have to abide by thestrict guidelines to avoid spread of coronavirus,'' the CMsaid.

At the meeting, the CM also assured officials thattheir inputs on making the Co-WIN software application easilyaccessible will be communicated to the Centre.

Tope had said the state government was waiting for theCentre's response on its request to use the offline method dueto the problems being encountered with Co-WIN.

''At several places where vaccination was held onJanuary 16, we have received complaints from health workers.

Though none of the complaints is of a serious nature, we havedecided to review the situation first and then resume thevaccination (drive),'' he told reporters.

As per Union health ministry data, Maharashtraadministered 18,328 vaccines of day one of the drive, whichstate officials said was some 64 per cent of the registeredbeneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CMs of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand meet Shah

The chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand -- E K Palaniswami, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Hemant Soren respectively -- met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday, officials said.During the meeting, the chief minist...

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

DRDO lab develops bike-based ambulance

A DRDO laboratory on Monday handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force a bike-based ambulance that has been developed to provide quicker medical support to those living in congested streets and remote locations, the defence ministry sa...

WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer to include the firms COVID-19 shot in the bodys vaccine-sharing scheme, which would speed vaccine deliveries to poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021