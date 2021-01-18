Maha COVID-19 vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday: CM

Amidst uncertainty overresumption of the suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive inMaharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday saidthe exercise will begin on Tuesday at 285 centres.

The CM took stock of the preparations for the drive ata meeting held with state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, CM'sprincipal advisor Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary to publichealth minister Dr Pradeep Vyas and other officials.

''The vaccination will take place four days a weekstarting Tuesday (January 19). Vaccination will be conductedon Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 285 centres inMaharashtra. 100 beneficiaries will be inoculated per centrein one day,'' the CM said.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Mondayevening that the state government will ''review the situation''before restarting the vaccination drive from Tuesday in viewof several complaints of minor adverse reactions as well asglitches in using the Co-WIN application.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday eveningannounced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive tillMonday owing to problems in the software application.

Thackeray said immunity against coronavirus isdeveloped in 14 days after taking two shots.

''Even after that people will have to abide by thestrict guidelines to avoid spread of coronavirus,'' the CMsaid.

At the meeting, the CM also assured officials thattheir inputs on making the Co-WIN software application easilyaccessible will be communicated to the Centre.

Tope had said the state government was waiting for theCentre's response on its request to use the offline method dueto the problems being encountered with Co-WIN.

''At several places where vaccination was held onJanuary 16, we have received complaints from health workers.

Though none of the complaints is of a serious nature, we havedecided to review the situation first and then resume thevaccination (drive),'' he told reporters.

As per Union health ministry data, Maharashtraadministered 18,328 vaccines of day one of the drive, whichstate officials said was some 64 per cent of the registeredbeneficiaries.

