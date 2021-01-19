Left Menu
Election Commission arrives in Assam to review preparedness for upcoming Assembly polls

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar arrived here at Guwahati on Monday on a three-day-long programme to review the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar arrived here at Guwahati on Monday on a three-day-long programme to review the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State. After their arrival, the Election Commission (EC) held a discussion with Nitin Khade, CEO, Assam and the Police Nodal Officer at a city hotel in Guwahati.

The EC will hold meetings with political parties, election-related regulatory agencies, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officials during the 3-day visit. The Commission will also address a press conference on Tuesday at 12.30 pm.

On January 13, the ECI team that went on a visit to Assam met Chief Secretary and other senior officials in Guwahati. The State CEO was also present at the meeting.From January 11 to January 13, the ECI team led by Dharmendra Sharma had visited the state to assess preparedness for the Assembly poll in Assam. Nitin Khade, CEO Assam had conducted review meetings with various officials to ensure smooth conduct of ensuing elections.The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of five poll-bound states namely West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are coming to an end either in May or in June this year.The Legislative Assembly of Assam comprises of 126 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

