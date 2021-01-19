BJP more dangerous than Maoists: Mamata

BJP more dangerous than Maoists: MamataPTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:48 IST
Terming the BJP as moredangerous than the Maoists, West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Tuesday accused the saffron party of making falsepromises to the people before elections.
The TMC supremo, whose party is witnessing an exodusahead of the assembly elections due in April-May, assertedthat politics is a solemn ideology and philosophy and onecannot daily change ideologies like clothes.
''The BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists,'' Banerjeesaid while addressing a rally in Purulia district, which wasonce a hotbed of Left-wing extremism.
''Those who want to join the BJP can leave but we willnever bow our heads to the saffron party,'' she said.
Several TMC leaders have left the ruling party in thestate to join the BJP.
She claimed that the BJP leaders misled the Adivasipeople of the Jangalmahal area, within which Purulia issituated, with false promises and did not visit them afterwinning the Lok Sabha elections.
BJP candidates won all the seats in the Jangalmahalarea including Purulia in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoists
- saffron party
- Purulia
- West Bengal
- Adivasipeople of Jangalmahal
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Maoists have entered farmers' agitation, not letting the issue get resolved: BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal after meeting PM.
Locket Chatterjee meets Dhankhar to discuss child rights violation at Purulia's juvenile home
BJP more dangerous than Maoists: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purulia.
BJP activists pelted with stones during rally in Kolkata: Saffron party sources.
Those who want to join BJP can leave but we will not bow our heads before saffron party: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at Purulia rally.