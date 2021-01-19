BJP more dangerous than Maoists: Mamata

Terming the BJP as moredangerous than the Maoists, West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Tuesday accused the saffron party of making falsepromises to the people before elections.

The TMC supremo, whose party is witnessing an exodusahead of the assembly elections due in April-May, assertedthat politics is a solemn ideology and philosophy and onecannot daily change ideologies like clothes.

''The BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists,'' Banerjeesaid while addressing a rally in Purulia district, which wasonce a hotbed of Left-wing extremism.

''Those who want to join the BJP can leave but we willnever bow our heads to the saffron party,'' she said.

Several TMC leaders have left the ruling party in thestate to join the BJP.

She claimed that the BJP leaders misled the Adivasipeople of the Jangalmahal area, within which Purulia issituated, with false promises and did not visit them afterwinning the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP candidates won all the seats in the Jangalmahalarea including Purulia in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

