Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon central bank governor says allegations against him are "fabrications" - statement

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:34 IST
Lebanon central bank governor says allegations against him are "fabrications" - statement

Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Tuesday that all allegations about money transfers by him, his brother or his assistant are "fabrications and false news".

The Central Bank issued the statement after Lebanon's justice minister said she had received a request by Swiss judicial authorities for cooperation and a government official confirmed there was a European inquiry into money transfers by Salameh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin dismisses calls for sanctions over Navalny detention

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would not heed calls by some Western countries for sanctions over Russias detention of poisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny because his case was a purely domestic matter.Navalny was detained on Sunday...

SSI Innovations launches medical robotics surgery system in India

Medical robotic technology firm SS Innovations on Tuesday launched its SSI multi-arm novel tele-robotic assistance surgical system in the country at a price of Rs 4-5 crore.The company in a statement said that the dominant current robotic s...

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders prepare for Yellen to talk up stimulus

The dollar dropped on Tuesday as investors prepared for U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen to talk up the need for major fiscal stimulus and commit to a market-determined exchange rate when she testifies later in the day.The dolla...

Love thy neighbour and get a COVID jab, says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, received a COVID-19 vaccine and urged people across the world to accept the jab, saying that getting vaccinated was part of the Christian commandment to love our neighbour as ourselves. The leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021