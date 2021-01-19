TMC, Forward Bloc criticise Centre's decision to observe Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas'

Left Menu
The ruling Trinamool Congress and the Forward Bloc in West Bengal Tuesday criticized the center's decision to observe January 23 as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra bose.TMC leader Saugata Roy said the announcement to observe the day as Parakram Diwas day of valor was not enough. January 23 should be announced as a national holiday. It is our long-standing demand.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the Forward Bloc in West Bengal Tuesday criticized the center's decision to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra bose.

TMC leader Saugata Roy said the announcement to observe the day as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valor) was not enough.

''January 23 should be announced as a national holiday.

It is our long-standing demand. As he was a national leader and head of Azad Hind Fauj, these two aspects are not reflected through 'Parakram Diwas'. We had also demanded observance of the day as 'Desh Prem Diwas' (patriotism day).

''It appears to be a stunt keeping in mind the upcoming assembly polls in the state, and not as a mark of respect to Netaji,'' he said.

Naren Chatterjee, state secretary of the Forward Bloc, the party formed by Netaji in 1939, said, ''Instead of'Parakram Diwas', the day should be celebrated as 'Desh PremDiwas'. The demand to observe January 23 as 'Patriotism Day'was made by the Left Front when it was in power''.

Netaji kin Prof Sugata Bose said, ''It is a decision of the Centre. It is difficult to find a brave leader like Netajiin in the world. He believed in unity and equality. It needs to be remembered that he was just not a fighter.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' program in Kolkata on January 23 onBose's 125th birth anniversary and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of the National Library to mark the occasion.

Two hundred Patua artists from West Bengal will make a painting on a 400-meter-long canvas depicting Bose's life.

An 85-member high-level committee helmed by PM Modi has been formed to plan year-round programs to mark the 125thbirth anniversary of Bose.

