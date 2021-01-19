NCP has won highest number of Maha gram panchayats: Minister

The NCP has won 3,276 grampanchayats, the highest by a party, across Maharashtra in thejust-held polls of the rural governing bodies, its leader andstate Minister Jayant Patil claimed on Tuesday.

The opposition BJP has claimed it has won more than6,000 gram panchayats.

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayatsacross 34 districts was held on Friday and results wereannounced on Monday when about 1.25 lakh candidates emergedvictorious.

Panchayat polls are not fought on party symbols,but panels consisting of candidates are fielded by politicalparties or local leaders.

Talking to reporters here, Patil, also the MaharashtraNCP president, said, The NCP has won 3,276 gram panchayatsand the Congress 1,938. The BJP has won 2,942 and the ShivSena 2,406. This is the information I have.'' ''So, the numbers speak. The NCP is a party at thegrassroots level. It has won the highest number of grampanchayats in the state, Patil said.

The water resources minister claimed the BJP has notwon even 20 per cent of seats compared to the tally of rulingMaha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP chiefspokesperson Keshav Upadhye claimed the party has baggedmore than 6,000 gram panchayats in the polls.

We have won more than 6,000 gram panchayats...wespeak on the basis of figures. The BJP is the number one partyin the state, Upadhye claimed, while speaking to reporters.

