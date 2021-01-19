Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarusian opposition celebrates Lukashenko losing major hockey tournament

The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), with the support of the Belarusian diaspora and opposition activists, sent a flurry a letters to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and to tournament sponsors and national federations describing the crackdown on anti-government protesters in the wake of Alexander Lukashenko's contested re-election last year. The group lobbied for Minsk to be stripped of its right to co-host with neighbouring Latvia hockey's biggest annual tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:16 IST
Belarusian opposition celebrates Lukashenko losing major hockey tournament
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Belarusian athletes and opposition supporters on Tuesday welcomed a decision to strip Belarus of this year's ice hockey world championship, a prestigious event they say would have given the country's embattled president an international boost. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), with the support of the Belarusian diaspora and opposition activists, sent a flurry a letters to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and to tournament sponsors and national federations describing the crackdown on anti-government protesters in the wake of Alexander Lukashenko's contested re-election last year.

The group lobbied for Minsk to be stripped of its right to co-host with neighbouring Latvia hockey's biggest annual tournament. "Holding such a major tournament would have legitimized Lukashenko's rule," foundation head and Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I think it's a small step that helps shrink Lukashenko's sphere of influence," the three-time Olympic medallist said. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed his sixth term in August last year in a vote the opposition says was rigged and marred with violations.

The 66-year-old, who denies fraud, has remained in power with the support of Russia while some Western countries have imposed sanctions against his government. The IIHF on Monday said it was moving the tournament, which runs from May 21 to June 6, due to safety concerns over political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It came under additional pressure in the last few days when tournament sponsors Skoda Auto and Liqui Moly threatened to withdraw if the event were to be held in Minsk, which also hosted the 2014 event. Lukashenko is an avid hockey fan. He regularly plays with senior Belarus officials and occasionally with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Asked whether Lukashenko might feel hurt seeing his country stripped of the tournament, Herasimenia said: "I would like to ask if it hurt when thousands of people were beaten up, put in jail for no reason, when handicapped people, children and old people were repressed. That did not hurt him." The Belarusian government said it regretted the IIHF's "unfounded decision."

The head of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation said BSSF members had betrayed their country. "Today you are celebrating a victory, stripping the Belarusian people of a real celebration," Dmitry Baskov said in a statement. "After that you cannot call yourselves Belarusians! You are traitors!"

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dr Jitender Singh reviews preparedness for 69th Plenary Session of NE Council

The 69th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council NEC is being held in Shillong, Meghalaya on 23rd 24th January 2021 under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah. The meeting would be attended by the MoS Independent C...

Biden all set to be sworn in as 46th US President amidst unprecedented security

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, while Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on Wednesday, in the midst of growing concerns over the safety of the historic inauguration followin...

Haines calls Chinese counterintelligence threat a top priority

U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence said on Wednesday countering the Chinese counterintelligence threat and foreign influence operations more generally would be top priorities.Speaking at her ...

Iran, Turkey block rivals from joining U.N. disarmament talks

Talks aimed at overcoming a years-long deadlock over disarmament at the United Nations began in acrimony on Tuesday with two countries blocking rivals from taking part in widely criticised manoeuvres that sparked concern about the forums fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021