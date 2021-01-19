Left Menu
Young team can win without senior leadership: Cong leader's message for party after cricket triumph

Without senior leadership Young team can win -- lessons to be learnt, tweeted the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, who is known to be close to Rahul Gandhi and is often seen taking a position contrary to senior leaders in the party.Sanjay Jha, who has been suspended by the Congress for anti-party activities, also had a message for the grand old party on Indias thrilling series win against Australia.They were bowled out for 36 in the first Test.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:19 IST
Young team can win without senior leadership: Cong leader's message for party after cricket triumph

''Without senior leadership young team can win -- lessons to be learnt,'' Congress leader Manickam Tagore said on Tuesday in a veiled message for his party after the Indian cricket team's historic series win against Australia.

Tweeting on India's memorable three-wicket win over Australia at the Gabba with a young side that had lost many top players due to injury, Tagore made a tongue in cheek comment. ''Without senior leadership Young team can win -- lessons to be learnt,'' tweeted the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, who is known to be close to Rahul Gandhi and is often seen taking a position contrary to senior leaders in the party.

Sanjay Jha, who has been suspended by the Congress for ''anti-party activities'', also had a message for the grand old party on India's thrilling series win against Australia.

''They were bowled out for 36 in the first Test. The comeback is made of fairy-tale stuff,'' Jha said referring to India's lowest Test score in the first Test in Adelaide.

''For my good ole Grand Old Party there is as inspirational message here. We got 44,'' Jha said, referring to Congress' tally of seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Get up, shake off the dust and dirt, and fight, he said in his message to the party and added stop moping and crying about the past.

Jha has been critical of the way the Congress handled issues recently and has asserted he remains a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist. The entrepreneur-turned-politician had also said he will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of his party.

