Challenge Mamata to contest from Nandigram alone: Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari onTuesday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tocontest the upcoming assembly polls only from Nandigram, theseat held by him before he switched over to the BJP.

Adhikari, during a rally at Khejuri in PurbaMidnapore, said it's not fair on the part of the TrinamoolCongress supremo to contest from two seats.

Banerjee sprang a surprise on Monday when she declaredthat she will contest the assembly elections from Nandigram.

''If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore andNandigram. Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhawanipore is myyounger sister. I will give a strong candidate fromBhawanipore also, in case I don't fight from that seat,'' shehad said.

Adhikari said the TMC is like a private limitedcompany run by two people, referring to Banerjee and hernephew Abhishek.

''Didi, you have to contest from only one seat,Nandigram. You cannot fight from two seats, that is not goingto happen,'' he asserted.

Nandigram was the scene of massive public protestagainst ''forcible'' land acquisition by the erstwhile LeftFront government for creation of a special economic zone.

During another public meeting on Monday, Adhikari hadsaid he will defeat Banerjee her by a margin of ''at least50,000 votes'' if fielded from Nandigram.

Adhikari also alleged that many BJP workers wereattacked by the TMC earlier in the day.

''There have been attacks at five places. The policewas busy ensuring a smooth passage for the CM's convoy for herrally at Purulia in the afternoon,'' he claimed.

The political heavyweight from Bengal also said whileBanerjee specialises in telling lies, her nephew is an''extortionist''.

''Her (Mamata's) days are numbered as the chiefminister. She should be ready with a letterhead that readsformer CM,'' Adhikari said.

