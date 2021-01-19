Pune court junks plea against BJP MLA Patil on poll affidavit

A local court has dismissed acomplaint filed by a city-based activist against MaharashtraBJP president and MLA Chandrakant Patil, alleging the latterhad concealed information in an affidavit filed before theElection Commission (EC) during the 2019 polls.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class ) J S Kelkar recentlydismissed the complaint, citing ''no sufficient grounds'' toproceed against the BJP MLA from Kothrud in Pune city foralleged offences.

The complaint was registered by the activist in thelocal court in August last year.

The court had then directed the Kothrud police toconduct an investigation and submit its report.

The activist had alleged Patil had hidden informationabout his ownership of two companies and an update aboutcriminal cases pending against him in the affidavit submittedto the EC during the 2019 assembly elections.

''...as per the documents on record and report filed bythe Kothrud police station under section 202 of CrPC, I am ofthe opinion that there are no sufficient grounds to proceedagainst the accused of alleged offences.

''Hence, the complaint is liable to be dismissed,'' thejudge stated.

The CrPC section 202 relates to enquiry to determinewhether a prima facie case is made out and whether there issufficient ground for proceeding against an accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)