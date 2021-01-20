Biden's defense secretary pick pledges 'rid our ranks of racists and extremists'

Retired Army General Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he would work to rid "racists and extremists" from the ranks of the U.S. military and focus strategically on Asia if ultimately confirmed as President-elect Joe Biden's defense secretary.

"If confirmed, I will fight hard to stamp out sexual assault, to rid our ranks of racists and extremists, and to create a climate where everyone fit and willing has the opportunity to serve this country with dignity," Austin said in his confirmation hearing.

