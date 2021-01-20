Biden's defense secretary pick pledges 'rid our ranks of racists and extremists'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:17 IST
Retired Army General Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he would work to rid "racists and extremists" from the ranks of the U.S. military and focus strategically on Asia if ultimately confirmed as President-elect Joe Biden's defense secretary.
"If confirmed, I will fight hard to stamp out sexual assault, to rid our ranks of racists and extremists, and to create a climate where everyone fit and willing has the opportunity to serve this country with dignity," Austin said in his confirmation hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lloyd Austin
- Asia
- Austin
- Joe Biden's
- Army
- U.S.
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks grind lower as focus shifts to Georgia Senate runoff
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St retreat as virus cases rise
Playing Mr Bean stressful and exhausting: Rowan Atkinson
Asia Society urges Biden to expand scope of relationship with India
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mixed as markets await U.S. runoff results