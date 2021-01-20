U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan 26 hearing on Biden Commerce nominee

U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan 26 hearing on Biden Commerce nomineeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 04:29 IST
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a Jan. 26 hearing on President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to head the U.S. Commerce Department.
Separately, Commerce officials said Wynn Coggins, who is deputy assistant secretary for administration, has been designated to serve as the acting Commerce secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
