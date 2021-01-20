Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump seeks to curb foreign cyber meddling on last day in office

The order, first reported by Reuters, gives the Commerce Department authority to write rules to bar transactions with foreigners in cloud computing products or services, if a foreigner uses them for cyber attacks. "What we have seen in this space is that...an individual will rent thousands of pieces of this infrastructure inside the United States and resell them to actors who then abuse them," a senior administration official told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 06:30 IST
Trump seeks to curb foreign cyber meddling on last day in office

Outgoing President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at thwarting foreign use of cloud computing products for malicious cyber operations against the United States, the White House said on Tuesday, Trump's last full day in office. The order, first reported by Reuters, gives the Commerce Department authority to write rules to bar transactions with foreigners in cloud computing products or services, if a foreigner uses them for cyber attacks.

"What we have seen in this space is that...an individual will rent thousands of pieces of this infrastructure inside the United States and resell them to actors who then abuse them," a senior administration official told Reuters. "This provides the Secretary of Commerce the ability to say...'There is no reason for you to continue to have access to the nation’s products,'" the person added, noting the restrictions could apply to jurisdictions as well as people and companies. The order also requires the agency to write rules in six months for U.S. providers of Infrastructure as a Service, a type of cloud computing, to verify the identity of foreigners with whom they do business and keep certain records.

U.S. officials have been working on the directive for nearly two years, the official said. But its unveiling will follow a massive hacking campaign which used U.S. tech company SolarWinds as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks. Senior U.S. officials and lawmakers have alleged Russia is to blame for the hacking spree, a charge the Kremlin denies. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who will take the oath of office on Wednesday, could easily revoke an executive order issued in the waning days of the Trump presidency. Biden's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for Treasury Secretary, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to act big on coronavirus relief spending, arguing that the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.In more th...

Biden Admin plans to continue elevating defense partnership with India, says Rtd Gen Austin

The objective of the incoming Biden Administration is to continue elevating the US defense partnership with India, the Defense Secretary nominee told lawmakers.If confirmed, my overarching objective for our defense relationship with India w...

Gmail adds the ability to resize Chat and Rooms sections on web

Google has added the ability for Gmail users to resize the Chat and Rooms sections in the left-side navigation on the web version, making it easier for them to stay on top of their most important conversations and navigate to relevant chats...

China's capital steps up COVID-19 measures as outbreak persists

Chinas capital Beijing said on Wednesday it will investigate all individuals who entered the city from abroad from Dec. 10 and shut down a subway station after reporting the biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021